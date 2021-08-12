Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Brunswick (BC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brunswick (NYSE: BC) recently:

8/2/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2021 – Brunswick had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

7/30/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $115.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $122.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Brunswick had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Brunswick is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Brunswick is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

BC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.55. 13,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,977. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.35. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Brunswick Co alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.