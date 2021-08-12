Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Medallia (MDLA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Medallia (NYSE: MDLA):

8/9/2021 – Medallia was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Medallia was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Medallia was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Medallia was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

7/27/2021 – Medallia was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

7/27/2021 – Medallia was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

7/26/2021 – Medallia was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.60 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Medallia was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/26/2021 – Medallia was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $33.60 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Medallia was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2021 – Medallia had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $33.59 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

7/16/2021 – Medallia is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Medallia had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.60. 2,734,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.26. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,242,070.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $75,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,380.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 360,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,334 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medallia by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Medallia by 532.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Medallia by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Medallia by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Medallia by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

