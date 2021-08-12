Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cable One (CABO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cable One (NYSE: CABO) recently:

8/11/2021 – Cable One had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Cable One had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Cable One had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Cable One was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2,100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,800.00.

NYSE:CABO traded up $18.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,042.88. 31,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,878. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,880.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,280 shares of company stock worth $2,379,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,115 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cable One by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Cable One by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 85,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cable One by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

