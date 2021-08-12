Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canfor (CFP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canfor (TSE: CFP):

8/4/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00.

8/3/2021 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2021 – Canfor had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Canfor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Canfor had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$53.00.

7/21/2021 – Canfor had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$53.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00.

TSE:CFP traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$25.20. 83,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,897. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1.85. Canfor Co. has a 52-week low of C$14.64 and a 52-week high of C$35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.32.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.