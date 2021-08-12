Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Insperity (NSP)

Insperity (NYSE: NSP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2021 – Insperity had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Insperity had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Insperity had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $103.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Insperity had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Insperity is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Insperity was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

NSP stock opened at $103.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $104.02. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.07.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 209.97%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $487,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,318 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,094 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,976 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,202,000 after purchasing an additional 500,366 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,017,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,206,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Insperity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,011,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

