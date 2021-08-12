Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) recently:

8/11/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

8/6/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $168.00 to $181.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $125.00 to $160.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $225.00 to $252.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $130.00 to $177.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $110.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

7/1/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $106.00 to $168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $73.00 to $125.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $73.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/28/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $80.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $115.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $111.00 to $171.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $85.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $83.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $111.00.

NTLA stock opened at $159.70 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,483.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 803,501 shares of company stock worth $98,017,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,350,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 280,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after acquiring an additional 215,922 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

