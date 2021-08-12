Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 10%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s stock price traded down 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $23.56. 7,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 441,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $676,017,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,822,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,709,000. CRV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,790,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,613,000.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

