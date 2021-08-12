RED Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, RED has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $625,117.18 and $28,773.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

