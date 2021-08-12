Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR) Insider Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell Sells 1,801,637 Shares

Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR) insider Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell sold 1,801,637 shares of Red Rock Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £18,016.37 ($23,538.50).

LON RRR traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.53 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,242,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04. Red Rock Resources plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.35 ($0.02). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.78.

Get Red Rock Resources alerts:

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

Red Rock Resources plc produces and explores natural resources assets in the United Kingdom, Africa, Australia, and Canada. The company explores manganese, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties. It holds 100% economic interest in the Migori Gold project. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.