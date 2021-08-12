Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR) Insider Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell Sells 1,801,637 Shares

Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR) insider Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell sold 1,801,637 shares of Red Rock Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £18,016.37 ($23,538.50).
LON RRR traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.53 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,242,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04. Red Rock Resources plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.35 ($0.02). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.78.
Red Rock Resources Company Profile
