Redd (RDD) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,817.11 or 0.99745271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00031646 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00071061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001029 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015023 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 113.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.