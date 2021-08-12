ReddCoin (RDD) Market Cap Achieves $100.00 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $100.00 million and $207,761.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

