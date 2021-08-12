Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDFN. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Redfin has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,378.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $263,835.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,606.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,183 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Redfin in the first quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Redfin by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

