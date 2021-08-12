RedFOX Labs Price Reaches $0.0683 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 65.4% against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $89.57 million and $8.92 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0683 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.56 or 0.00299668 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00130383 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00153096 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009076 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000897 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.