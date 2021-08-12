Refinable (FINE) Trading Up 22% Over Last 7 Days

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $12.51 million and $2.11 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00046633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00142897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00152378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,324.41 or 0.99695312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.23 or 0.00866475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

