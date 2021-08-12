Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $665.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,895 shares of company stock worth $83,749,489. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $7.79 on Thursday, reaching $600.66. 2,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,802. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $564.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $640.65. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.