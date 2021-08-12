Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $665.25.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,895 shares of company stock worth $83,749,489. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $7.79 on Thursday, reaching $600.66. 2,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,802. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $564.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $640.65. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
