Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. 16,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,625. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.21. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 78,223 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 1,477.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 149,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

