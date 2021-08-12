Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 817,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.13. The stock had a trading volume of 193,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,233. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.37.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

