Relite Finance (RELI) Tops One Day Volume of $115,662.00

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Relite Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Relite Finance has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $115,662.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Relite Finance has traded 90.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00047126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00142011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00154500 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,266.16 or 0.99943315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.67 or 0.00869189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Relite Finance Coin Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 33,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,900,642 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

