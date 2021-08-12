renBTC Achieves Market Cap of $601.99 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $601.99 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $44,113.78 or 0.99727823 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.23 or 0.00870891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00108822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00156851 BTC.

renBTC Profile

RENBTC is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 13,646 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

