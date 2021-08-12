Render Token (RNDR) Price Reaches $0.82 on Exchanges

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $129.47 million and $4.54 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001855 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00056120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.35 or 0.00874467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00110683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00154135 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,146,957 coins and its circulating supply is 157,145,992 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

