Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RPHM stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.49. 64 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,023. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.18. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.18.

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bali Muralidhar acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 199,725 shares of company stock worth $1,762,011 in the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

