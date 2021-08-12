Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) CFO Acquires $55,320.00 in Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) CFO Richard Craig Bealmear bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,748. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. Analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,117 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $3,262,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

