Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $826.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post sales of $826.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $650.00 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $576.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494 in the last 90 days. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,117 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,262,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.72.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.