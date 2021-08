Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.03. Rennova Health shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,213,305 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.41.

About Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA)

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, it owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

