Renold (LON:RNO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Renold plc (LON:RNO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 20.90 ($0.27). Renold shares last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.25), with a volume of 71,936 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.96 million and a PE ratio of 12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.20.

In related news, insider Andrew Magson purchased 50,000 shares of Renold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,678.08). Also, insider Jim Haughey bought 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £4,095 ($5,350.14).

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

