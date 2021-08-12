Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Upgraded to Buy by Janney Montgomery Scott

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.76. 15,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,445. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.56. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,129 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

