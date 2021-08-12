Rentberry (BERRY) Trading Up 23.5% This Week

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. Rentberry has a total market cap of $295,232.77 and $262.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rentberry has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00056438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.56 or 0.00888937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00111929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002028 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

