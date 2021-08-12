Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Releases Earnings Results

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%.

KRMD stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 186,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,327. The firm has a market cap of $155.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.99 and a beta of 0.50. Repro Med Systems has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In related news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $98,503.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at $231,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.