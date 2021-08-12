Request (REQ) Market Cap Reaches $339.44 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 46.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000772 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded up 418.5% against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $339.44 million and approximately $162.51 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00056171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.65 or 0.00880745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00110435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00154519 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins and its circulating supply is 991,298,297 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

