Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Public Education in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

APEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.59. 2,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,628. The company has a market capitalization of $515.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $39.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Public Education by 137.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,878,000 after buying an additional 1,071,751 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $19,120,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 2,506.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 535,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,834,000 after purchasing an additional 518,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $11,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

