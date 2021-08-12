Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Digerati Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DTGI)

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Digerati Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Digerati Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Digerati Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $0.23 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTGI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 747,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,940. Digerati Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

