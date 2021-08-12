Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exagen Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exagen in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.58). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of XGN opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $203.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.51. Exagen has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,521 shares of company stock valued at $348,499 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exagen by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 324,932 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 9,833.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 302,685 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Exagen by 105.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

