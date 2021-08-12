Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Welltower Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Welltower in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%.

WELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $83.95 on Thursday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.