Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August, 12th (AZN, BAM, BBTVF, BBWI, CMPUY, DAR, DFRYF, EVGO, GTYH, GXO)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, August 12th:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF). Scotiabank issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI). Telsey Advisory Group issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR). They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO). They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI). The firm issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH). They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO). They issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO). They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

