Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August, 12th (AZN, BAM, BBTVF, BBWI, CMPUY, DAR, DFRYF, EVGO, GTYH, GXO)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, August 12th:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of. Scotiabank issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI). Telsey Advisory Group issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR). They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO). They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI). The firm issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH). They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO). They issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO). They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

