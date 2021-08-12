Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AXA SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AXA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXA’s FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AXA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

AXA stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 90,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

