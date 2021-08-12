Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Galapagos (GLPG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG):

8/11/2021 – Galapagos had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/10/2021 – Galapagos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

8/9/2021 – Galapagos had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $64.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Galapagos was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Galapagos was given a new $65.80 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GLPG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.87. 198,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,998. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos NV has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $195.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Galapagos by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Galapagos by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

