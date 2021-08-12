Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA: RAA):

8/6/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €629.00 ($740.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/5/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €635.00 ($747.06) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/5/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €840.00 ($988.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/5/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €550.00 ($647.06) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/23/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €840.00 ($988.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/22/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €635.00 ($747.06) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/22/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €480.00 ($564.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/14/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €480.00 ($564.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/18/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €450.00 ($529.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €800.00 ($941.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RAA traded down €23.60 ($27.76) during trading on Thursday, hitting €938.80 ($1,104.47). 6,434 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €812.55. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

