Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Match Group (MTCH)

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/5/2021 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Match Group’s second-quarter 2021 revenues benefit from continued momentum in Tinder and solid performances of other apps like Hinge, Meetic, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid, especially across western markets. The addition of new emerging brands- Azar and Hakuna through the acquisition of Hyperconnect is a major positive. The company is also seeing rebound in propensity to pay, driven by robust uptake of video-enabled services to boost engagement amid the COVID-19 crisis. Shares have outperformed the industry year-to-date. However, Match Group’s dependence on Tinder to drive the top line is a major concern. Tinder is labelled as a sexting/hook up app and could face hurdles, while trying to expand into other parts of the world. This may not bode well for the company’s top line. Stiff competition from other dating apps is an overhang.”

8/3/2021 – Match Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

8/2/2021 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $172.00 to $176.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Match Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

7/21/2021 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Match Group is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Match Group is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $140.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 71.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.63.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,969 shares of company stock worth $5,413,986. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,182,791,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,790 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after buying an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,400,000 after buying an additional 937,602 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

