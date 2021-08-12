Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 12th (ATA, BIR, BOS, CAE, CHR, DVA, GOOS, HEN3, HLAG, MRSN)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 12th:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities to C$48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity to C$51.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$5.50 target price on the stock.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $146.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) was given a €73.30 ($86.24) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$2.20 price target on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$45.00 target price on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$32.00 target price on the stock.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$59.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$17.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.