Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 12th (ATA, BIR, BOS, CAE, CHR, DVA, GOOS, HEN3, HLAG, MRSN)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 12th:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities to C$48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc alerts:

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)

had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity to C$51.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$5.50 target price on the stock.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $146.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) was given a €73.30 ($86.24) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$2.20 price target on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$45.00 target price on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$32.00 target price on the stock.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$59.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$17.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.