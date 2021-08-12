Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 12th (BC8, FNTN, G24, GBF, HEN3, SDF, SIOX, TUI, VWAGY, WABC)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 12th:

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €210.00 ($247.06) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Scout24 (ETR:G24)

was given a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) was given a €28.50 ($33.53) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €12.70 ($14.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TUI (LON:TUI) was given a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 465 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

