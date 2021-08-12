Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for 8X8 (EGHT)

8X8 (NYSE: EGHT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2021 – 8X8 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world's first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. "

8/5/2021 – 8X8 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – 8X8 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/27/2021 – 8X8 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/26/2021 – 8X8 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/15/2021 – 8X8 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/21/2021 – 8X8 is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.15. 1,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,953. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,546.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $25,203.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,674.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,931. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,486,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in 8X8 by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after acquiring an additional 432,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP boosted its position in 8X8 by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 665,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 265,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

