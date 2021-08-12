Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Power Co. of Canada (PWCDF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS: PWCDF) recently:

8/11/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$31.28 price target on the stock, down previously from C$39.00.

OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,645. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

