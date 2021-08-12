Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Stantec (STN)

Stantec (NYSE: STN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/10/2021 – Stantec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

8/6/2021 – Stantec was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating.

8/6/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $59.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Stantec was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Stantec is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

STN stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

