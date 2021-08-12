Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ovintiv (OVV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV):

8/2/2021 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

7/30/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $41.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Ovintiv had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Ovintiv is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Ovintiv is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

7/15/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ovintiv shares have handily outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S. Exploration & Production industry over the year-to-date period (+110.2% versus +92.7%) and poised for further capital appreciation. Ovintiv is an independent upstream operator with an attractive oil and gas production portfolio in three major North American unconventional basins: Montney, Anadarko and the Permian. Following the Newfield acquisition in 2019, the company has achieved a higher liquids focus, greater scale and cost synergies. Ovintiv has also done a commendable job of cutting its expenses in a disciplined manner, which should boost free cash flow generation. Ovintiv’s cash flows are expected to receive further downside protection from attractive oil and gas hedges. Consequently, Ovintiv is viewed a preferred upstream energy firm to own now.”

6/25/2021 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

6/18/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $33.00 to $41.00.

6/17/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $33.00 to $41.00.

Shares of OVV traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.86. 19,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,304. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.97.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

