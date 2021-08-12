Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN remained flat at $$2.95 during trading on Thursday. 24,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $178.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.18. Resonant has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.18.

RESN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Resonant in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

