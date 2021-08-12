Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $81.28

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$81.28 and traded as high as C$81.80. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$81.16, with a volume of 266,241 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$101.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$81.64 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.61.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$81.28.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.0815311 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.23%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total transaction of C$2,310,427.81. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total value of C$879,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68.

About Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.