Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

ROIC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.51. 4,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.81.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,201,000 after purchasing an additional 768,527 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,812,000 after buying an additional 502,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,433,000 after buying an additional 120,660 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,100,000 after buying an additional 2,081,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,127,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,570,000 after buying an additional 506,012 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

