Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 823,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.81.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

ROIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

