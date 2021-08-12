REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 19,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,366,714.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

REVG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.06. 325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,186. REV Group has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.89 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. Equities analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

