Revain Reaches Market Cap of $673.55 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Revain has a market capitalization of $673.55 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Revain has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Revain coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.86 or 0.00890003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00111765 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Revain Coin Profile

REV is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

